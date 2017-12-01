President tells leaders of factions about trip to Russia, Belarus

Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov and the leaders of all parliamentary factions. Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Participants of the meeting discussed issues of improving legislation and further social economic and social political development of the country.

The head of state recalled that a number of new norms of the Constitution come into force from December 1, 2017.

«This does not mean that the Parliament has been strengthened or the government has been strengthened, now a balance has been established between the three branches of power. Conditions have been created for us to work together in the interests of the people and the state,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

The President also recalled that the Security Council, the Judicial Reform Council and the National Council for Sustainable Development Strategy are good platforms at which all branches of power can actively promote reforms and propose ways of developing the state.

«Most of all complaints from the citizens of our country are about judicial reform, law enforcement agencies and public service bodies. We must completely eradicate the shortcomings, clear all negative points,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The head of state stressed that the Parliament has the opportunity both to accelerate the positive changes, and to stall them.

Most importantly, Almazbek Sharshenovich Atambayev has managed to create political competition. Now all of us together should create conditions for pure competition in the economy. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«We need to work hard to strengthen the state and improve people’s lives, citizens are waiting for concrete results. We have many tasks on which all branches of power should work together. I am ready to meet and discuss with each of you your proposals,» the President said.

The head of state also dwelled on the results of working visits to Moscow and Minsk. He noted that in Moscow they discussed topical issues of Kyrgyz-Russian relations and outlined plans for the future.

In Minsk , he met with the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. During the meeting issues of Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation, including the situation at the border, were discussed.

«We agreed that the borders will be opened before signing the road map. A meeting of government working groups will be held in few days to agree on this document and speed up the resolution of border issues. Vice Prime Minister Tolkunbek Abdygulov and representatives of the ministries will leave for Astana today. Then a corresponding delegation from Astana will arrive in Bishkek, and the sides will sign a road map,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.