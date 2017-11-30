Conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resolved

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the head of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. This became known today on the sidelines of the CSTO summit in
The presidents discussed the prospects for bilateral relations, including the resolving the situation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border.
He noted that it was decided to establish control at the border from both Kazakh and Kyrgyz side. Also, three people from EEU will pass and inspect the cargoes. Check on the border with
Nursultan Nazarbayev said that he invited Sooronbai Jeenbekov to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.
«We talked about all the existing issues, and came to a common solution. The governments of the two countries should finalize the «roadmap» for resolving a number of interaction issues during December. Then many problems will be solved, because they are completely resolvable. The borders will be opened before the signing of the «road map». All tasks and issues of bilateral cooperation will be resolved within the agreed terms, "Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.
The situation on the border became complicated on October 10.