Andrey Belyaninov took up the post of Сhairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank, the press service of the EDB reported.

According to it, the corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the EDB Council on November 15.

Andrey Belyaninov was born in Moscow on July 14, 1957. He graduated from the Moscow Institute of National Economy named after G.V. Plekhanov with a degree in finance and credit. In 2005 he received a doctoral degree in economics, in 2015 he became a doctor of political sciences.

He has government and departmental awards.