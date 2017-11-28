Two coal deposits put out to tender in Kyrgyzstan

The State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of Kyrgyzstan put two brown coal deposits out to tender. Website of the Committee reported.

It was noted that the right to develop Shurab field (Samarkandek Zapadniy 1) in Batken district was put out to the tender. The balance reserves of coal at the field amount to 810,000 tons. At least 274,000 tons of them are for open work, for underground — 536,000 tons. Data are presented on the basis of approximate calculations.

The starting price of the object is $ 5,797, or 404,000 soms.

The second deposit is Shurab (Samarkandek Zapadniy). The geological areas of the deposit have been studied unevenly. Its systematic study began in 1927. The reserves were not counted for 14 layers. Geological exploration is required on Samarkandek Zapadniy section.

The starting price of the object is $ 5,060, or 353,000 soms.

The auction for the right to develop deposits will be held on January 12, 2018.