Beshterek coal deposit in Uzgen district of Osh region was put up for auction. The State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The starting price of the deposit is set at $ 9,000. Those interested are offered to obtain a license for exploration work at the field.

The auction will take place on January 22, 2021 in the building of Uzgen district state administration in Osh region.