Coal exploration company stops work in Alai due to discontent of residents

Company, which obtained a license for exploration of a coal deposit, temporarily suspended its activities. Head of Alai district of Kyrgyzstan, Zamirbek Moldokulov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a meeting with residents of Lenin village on the coal deposit, located in Taigak-Tash area, was held today.

«It was not a rally, but a meeting. We gathered people and answered their questions about the coal deposit, as there was misunderstanding. A local investor has obtained a license for exploration, but he has not yet begun work. There is a river nearby, so people are concerned about environmental safety. At the meeting, all parties reached a consensus that the investor would start working only after receiving all the necessary conclusions,» the head of district explained.