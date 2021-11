A rock mass collapsed at Kara-Keche field, covering an excavator of a private company. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Rock mass with a volume of about 30,000 cubic meters collapsed on October 3 on the territory of Kara-Keche coal deposit. The collapsed mass covered the excavator of the private company Core Drilling Enterprise, no one was injured.

The cleaning work was entrusted to the aforementioned private company. The coal deposit is operating as usual.