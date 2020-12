An auction has been announced for issue of a license for geological exploration at Dzhil-Chyrak coal field. Website of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The field is located in Kara-Suu district of Osh region. The starting price of the license is $ 1,630.

No geological prospecting work has been carried out in the area before. Geological prospecting works are required to detect promising areas.

The auction will take place on January 27, 2021.