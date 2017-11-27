Over million Kyrgyzstanis find new homeland for years of independence

Since gaining independence, more than a million people have left the territory of Kyrgyzstan for the CIS countries and far abroad. The draft Concept of State Migration Policy until 2040 states.

A large number of Kyrgyz citizens used the resettlement programs of Russia , Kazakhstan , Germany , South Korea and other countries and left the country for good.

The scale of internal migration exceeded 1.5 million people during the years of independence.

There are approximately 750,000 people in labour migration abroad. 80 percent of them are in Russia , 10 percent- in Kazakhstan . Employment in South Korea , Turkey and the Middle East is also in high demand.

According to expert estimates, the proportion of children under the age of 18 of the total number of people staying abroad is 17%, young people aged 18 to 29 years — 47% (17% of them are girls), from 30 to 49 years — 31% (39 percent of women).

Remittances of migrant workers positively influence the social development of the republic, increasing the number of the middle class, thus reducing the category of poor and very poor, officials believe.

Migrants become familiar with the culture of other countries and peoples, learn foreign languages, adopt production technologies and professional skills, and establish new social contacts. State Migration Service