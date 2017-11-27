Over 307 million soms budgeted for 3rd World Nomad Games 2018

The 3rd World Nomad Games may cost to the state budget of Kyrgyzstan more than 307 million soms. The data was provided by the Ministry of Finance.

The Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism allocates 175 million soms for the preparation of the event. 132.2 million will be transferred to the State Agency for Youth, Physical Culture and Sports.

The budget provides 3.6 million soms for the maintenance of the secretariat of the World Nomad Games.

The head of the government, Sapar Isakov, earlier called on officials to look for partners and sponsors.

In 2016, the state budget’s costs on organizing and conducting the 2nd World Nomad Games amounted to more than 3 billion soms. A new hippodrome was built in Cholpon-Ata and the road Balykchy — Korumdu was repaired.

After the 1st World Nomad Games, the director of Temir Kanat LLC Erkin Mergenbayev said that the state didn’t pay more than 14 million soms to the contractor for the reconstruction of the hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata.

According to him, the results of the percentages on the reconstruction work performed by LLC amounted to more than 87 million soms.

Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that Erkinbek Mergenbayev, general director of Temir Kanat LLC, who was engaged in the reconstruction of the Cholpon-Ata hippodrome, is suspected of smuggling and evading customs payments. Police investigators discovered the facts of violation of the law in the preparation and conducting of the World Nomad Games, which took place in the summer of 2014.