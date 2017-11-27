15:22
+3
USD 69.71
EUR 82.67
RUB 1.19
English

Monument to be erected at Boeing 747 crash site

A monument will be erected in the territory of Dachi SU settlement, where the cargo Boeing 747 crashed on January 16. State administration of Sokuluk district of Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.

Construction work is already underway: the plot has been leveled, gravel and sand have been brought.

According to officials, representatives of the district administration or the government have nothing to do with the work. This is the initiative of the relatives of the victims and some NGOs. «The community manages the land independently, therefore the site was chosen by the residents themselves,» the administration noted.

Recall, 35 citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 4 crew members — citizens of Turkey- were killed as a result of the crash of the Boeing 747 that flew from Hong Kong to Istanbul, several dozen houses were destroyed. In addition, one Kyrgyz citizen died of natural reasons, providing assistance to the victims.

The Turkish side paid compensation to the victims and the families of the victims.

According to preliminary expert opinion, there is no guilt of the Kyrgyz side.
link:
views: 93
Print
Related
President allocates 3 mln soms for renovation of Friendship of Peoples Monument
Boeing 747 crash: no guilt of Kyrgyz side
Boeing crash. Turkish side transfers all money to Kyrgyzstanis
Monument to hero of Manas epic installed in Istanbul
Money for victims of plane crash in Dachi SU distributed
Monument to Chingiz Aitmatov to appear in Moscow
Relatives of Boeing crash victims go on vacation to Turkey
Boeing 747 crash. Money and distribution
Boeing 747 crash. Government of Kyrgyzstan tells about money distribution
Residents of Dacha SU in Kyrgyzstan not to be resettled
Popular
Budget of Kyrgyzstan 2018. Everything you need to know about it Budget of Kyrgyzstan 2018. Everything you need to know about it
Retail networks in Russia ready to receive products from Kyrgyzstan Retail networks in Russia ready to receive products from Kyrgyzstan
Beer and low-alcohol beverages to rise in price in Kyrgyzstan Beer and low-alcohol beverages to rise in price in Kyrgyzstan
Ecuador goods to appear in EEU countries Ecuador goods to appear in EEU countries