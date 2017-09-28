Almazbek Atambayev: It is necessary to overcome dogmatic attitude to Islam

«Today, in the 21st century, the need arose to overcome the dogmatic and superficial attitude towards Islam, use rational Islam for the development of science, culture and humanization of society,» Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev said at the opening of the international conference «Islam in a Modern Secular State » in Bishkek.

The head of state noted that the advantage of secular state lies in its ability to create and maintain a balance of interests of representatives of different religious communities, as well as non-religious ones.

There is a process of rethinking the role and place of religion in the world. Under the impact of modern challenges, new forms of interaction between the state and religion arise. Almazbek Atambayev

The head of state noted that the values ​​of Islam in modern conditions provide an opportunity for harmonious development of religion in secular states, not opposing religious canons to the legislation of countries.

«Islam is a whole world,» Almazbek Atambayev said. «It includes both the doctrine and the behavior of a person, its influence on society is enormous. In some countries, Islam is more than a religion, it’s a way of life with its own specifics.»

Some missionaries and organizations, carrying out their activities in states with a different historical and cultural context, purposefully impose their way of life, elements of their culture under the guise of «pure» Islam. Almazbek Atambayev

Representatives of more than 15 countries take part in the conference «Islam in a modern secular state».