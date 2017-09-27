14:11
+19
USD 68.44
EUR 80.88
RUB 1.19
English

Deputies believe government hastens with sale of MegaCom to Elena Nagornaya

Deputies believe that the government hastens with sale of MegaCom company to Elena Nagornaya. They announced this at a meeting today.

Related news
Elena Nagornaya, potential MegaCom buyer - largest importer of coffee, tea
According to Ryskeldi Mombekov, «there is a curse on MegaCom». «The court hearings are not completed. This indicates that the head of the State Property Management Fund should leave the post. First it was necessary to agree, and then say that they found a buyer. You may not sell the company,» the deputy said.

The State Property Management Fund noted that there are many obligations on the nationalized objects. Elena Nagornaya agreed with them. It is not excluded that she will refuse the deal in the negotiation process. Regarding her personality, inquiries have been sent to the competent authorities, and «an answer will be received one of these days.»

Irina Karamushkina added that it is necessary to hold elections, and then return to this issue. The government must provide information about the buyer.
link:
views: 90
Print
Related
Parliament plans to form commission to check scandalous deals
Elena Nagornaya, potential MegaCom buyer - largest importer of coffee, tea
Buyer of MegaCom found
Megacom to be sold without auction
Azimbek Beknazarov tells why he opposed nationalization of MegaCom
MegaCom to be sold for amount offered by potential buyers
Money for MegaCom to be spent on safe roads and protection from emergencies
Land plot with Naryn restaurant sold for $ 5.5 million
Almost 4 kg of Afghan opium confiscated in Jalal-Abad region
MegaCom can become JSC and its shares be traded on stock exchange
Popular
Temir Dzhumakadyrov becomes head of headquarters for elections Temir Dzhumakadyrov becomes head of headquarters for elections
Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan hands note of protest to Kazakhstan Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan hands note of protest to Kazakhstan
Fate of Kyrgyzstani arrested in US for vandalism to be decided in early October Fate of Kyrgyzstani arrested in US for vandalism to be decided in early October
Scandal with Liglass.Company threatens Kyrgyzstan with international arbitration Scandal with Liglass.Company threatens Kyrgyzstan with international arbitration