Illegal sale of property for 26 million soms revealed at Defense Ministry base

An illegal sale of state property, namely MAM-19 sports complex, with an estimated value of over 26 million soms, was revealed during an inspection by the Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Bishkek base for housing and operational support of the Ministry of Defense. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

A criminal case was opened under Article 210 «Misappropriation or embezzlement of entrusted property» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the investigation, the base commander was detained and placed in the guardhouse of the Bishkek garrison.

Measures are being taken to compensate for the damage caused. Other persons involved in the crime are being identified.
