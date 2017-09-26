Elena Nagornaya, potential MegaCom buyer - largest importer of coffee, tea

Africa

Elena Nagornaya, who is willing to buy MegaCom company, is the largest importer of coffee and tea from

The official website of Elena Nagornaya states that she was born on March 3, 1976 in the city of Nevinnomyssk , Stavropol Krai.

In 2004, she graduated from the Moscow Institute of Foreign Languages ​​and International Relations. In 2013, she underwent a professional retraining course at the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the program «Organization of Parliamentary Activity».

She has experience in the field of freight traffic (1997-2006), trade, tea and coffee production (from 2006 till present), has good business relations with the countries of Africa, which started with the import of tea and coffee and deepened to partnership in the development of business relations with Kenya, and then with other countries.

The program «System of healthy nutrition for people of different ages, including children» was developed under the leadership of Elena Nagornaya. In 2014, she founded the Nonprofit Partnership for Promoting Cooperation between Domestic and African Organizations «Trade Alliance of African Countries» where she holds the post of General Director.

Elena Nagornaya is the founder of the magazine «Quality and Safe Food Products» and a member of the expert council under the State Duma Committee on Industry.

In addition, she is the head of Africa TM, House of Kenya LLC, goal of which is to facilitate the supply and promotion of Kenyan goods at the Russian market.