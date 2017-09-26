18:27
+23
USD 68.43
EUR 81.46
RUB 1.19
English

Elena Nagornaya, potential MegaCom buyer - largest importer of coffee, tea

Elena Nagornaya, who is willing to buy MegaCom company, is the largest importer of coffee and tea from Africa.

The official website of Elena Nagornaya states that she was born on March 3, 1976 in the city of Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol Krai.

In 2004, she graduated from the Moscow Institute of Foreign Languages ​​and International Relations. In 2013, she underwent a professional retraining course at the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the program «Organization of Parliamentary Activity».

She has experience in the field of freight traffic (1997-2006), trade, tea and coffee production (from 2006 till present), has good business relations with the countries of Africa, which started with the import of tea and coffee and deepened to partnership in the development of business relations with Kenya, and then with other countries.

The program «System of healthy nutrition for people of different ages, including children» was developed under the leadership of Elena Nagornaya. In 2014, she founded the Nonprofit Partnership for Promoting Cooperation between Domestic and African Organizations «Trade Alliance of African Countries» where she holds the post of General Director.

Elena Nagornaya is the founder of the magazine «Quality and Safe Food Products» and a member of the expert council under the State Duma Committee on Industry.

In addition, she is the head of Africa TM, House of Kenya LLC, goal of which is to facilitate the supply and promotion of Kenyan goods at the Russian market.

Earlier, the State Property Management Fund reported that Elena Nagornaya is ready to buy Alfa Telecom CJSC and agrees with all the terms of the transaction. Representatives of Elena Nagornaya in Moscow refused to comment. The buyer herself is currently in Bishkek for talks.
link:
views: 55
Print
Related
Buyer of MegaCom found
Megacom to be sold without auction
Azimbek Beknazarov tells why he opposed nationalization of MegaCom
MegaCom to be sold for amount offered by potential buyers
Money for MegaCom to be spent on safe roads and protection from emergencies
MegaCom can become JSC and its shares be traded on stock exchange
Auction for sale of MegaCom repeatedly failed
Auction for sale of MegaCom to take place today
MegaCom's top management lawyers to turn to UN Human Rights Committee
Supreme Court starts hearing of MegaCom case
Popular
Temir Dzhumakadyrov becomes head of headquarters for elections Temir Dzhumakadyrov becomes head of headquarters for elections
Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan hands note of protest to Kazakhstan Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan hands note of protest to Kazakhstan
Details of termination of agreement with Liglass Trading Details of termination of agreement with Liglass Trading
Fate of Kyrgyzstani arrested in US for vandalism to be decided in early October Fate of Kyrgyzstani arrested in US for vandalism to be decided in early October