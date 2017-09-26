Omurbek Babanov retains leadership in spending on election campaigning

Omurbek Babanov continues to spend most of all money on election campaigning. The CEC of Kyrgyzstan provided data on cash flow from election funds.

It is noted that as of September 25 Omurbek Babanov spent most of all money — 144,130.2 million soms. Sooronbay Jeenbekov takes the second place in spending. His expenses for campaigning formed in the amount of 62,413.8 million soms. They are followed by Temir Sariev (31,680.9 million soms) and Bakyt Torobaev (12,930.7 million).

At present, Bakyt Torobaev has the largest sum on the account — 34,299.2 million soms. He is followed by Omurbek Babanov (16,459.6 million), Sooronbay Jeenbekov (12,886.1 million) and Temir Sariev (1,820 million).