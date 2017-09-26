09:27
+23
USD 68.43
EUR 81.46
RUB 1.19
English

Omurbek Babanov retains leadership in spending on election campaigning

Omurbek Babanov continues to spend most of all money on election campaigning. The CEC of Kyrgyzstan provided data on cash flow from election funds.

It is noted that as of September 25 Omurbek Babanov spent most of all money — 144,130.2 million soms. Sooronbay Jeenbekov takes the second place in spending. His expenses for campaigning formed in the amount of 62,413.8 million soms. They are followed by Temir Sariev (31,680.9 million soms) and Bakyt Torobaev (12,930.7 million).

At present, Bakyt Torobaev has the largest sum on the account — 34,299.2 million soms. He is followed by Omurbek Babanov (16,459.6 million), Sooronbay Jeenbekov (12,886.1 million) and Temir Sariev (1,820 million).
link:
views: 44
Print
Related
The draw. Positions of presidential candidates on ballot papers
Elections-2017. How much presidential candidates spent on campaigning
Authorized representatives of two presidential candidates registered
TV debates of presidential candidates in Kyrgyzstan scheduled
Main candidates for the presidency of Kyrgyzstan: who they are
Kamchybek Tashiev, Akhmatbek Keldibekov pass state language test
Number of candidates for presidential post reduces by four
Temir Sariev demands resignation of Prime Minister
Adakhan Madumarov gets record scores in state language test
CEC registers representatives of 5 presidential candidates
Popular
Temir Dzhumakadyrov becomes head of headquarters for elections Temir Dzhumakadyrov becomes head of headquarters for elections
Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan hands note of protest to Kazakhstan Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan hands note of protest to Kazakhstan
Details of termination of agreement with Liglass Trading Details of termination of agreement with Liglass Trading
Fate of Kyrgyzstani arrested in US for vandalism to be decided in early October Fate of Kyrgyzstani arrested in US for vandalism to be decided in early October