13:07
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyz deputy proposes to tighten requirements for candidates for president

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kenzhebek Bokoev proposed amendments to the law on the Election of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Deputies of the Parliament.

According to him, it is proposed to tighten the requirements for applicants for the country’s highest political post, as well as for a deputy seat.

«According to the proposed amendments, those citizens, who have a conviction for a grave or especially grave crime, regardless of its redemption or withdrawal, do not have the right to run for president or deputy. According to current legislation, candidates for any public office, including for post in a local council, must have higher education, there is not such a rule for candidates for president of Kyrgyzstan and deputies of the Parliament,» he added.

The bill proposes to introduce a requirement for higher education for those, who decided to run for the post of the head of state or deputy of Parliament.

Kenzhebek Bokoev

MP Myktybek Abdyldaev noted: the Presidential Administration and the Prosecutor General’s Office opposed these proposals in their conclusions, and there was a possibility that they would be vetoed.

Parliament member Ainuru Altybaeva stressed that the proposed norms on presence of higher education limited the rights of voters and those elected.
link:
views: 127
Print
Related
Parliamentary committee approves 3 candidates for government
Ex-president's representative in Parliament runs for post of ombudsman
Toktaiym Umetalieva urges candidates for presidency to unite
Voters in Kyrgyzstan lack information about presidential candidates
CEC registers another representative of presidential candidate
CEC to return electoral deposit to six dropped out presidential candidates
Omurbek Babanov retains leadership in spending on election campaigning
The draw. Positions of presidential candidates on ballot papers
Elections-2017. How much presidential candidates spent on campaigning
Authorized representatives of two presidential candidates registered
Popular
Azerbaijani Aisha Jabbarova is fascinated by unity of the Kyrgyz people Azerbaijani Aisha Jabbarova is fascinated by unity of the Kyrgyz people
Militant from Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan Militant from Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan
Tuberculosis incidence rate remains stable in Kyrgyzstan Tuberculosis incidence rate remains stable in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan getting ready for visit of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Kyrgyzstan getting ready for visit of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping