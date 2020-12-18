State guard officers participate in election campaign of Sadyr Japarov

Candidate for presidency Sadyr Japarov again uses the state guard officers during the election campaign period. Factcheck.kg Editor-in-Chief Bolot Temirov told 24.kg news agency.
«We identified him by his jacket, eyes and height,» Bolot Temirov said.
Earlier, a lawyer Zamir Zhooshev reported that Sadyr Japarov, violating the Law on State Guard, involved employees of the State Committee for National Security in the election campaign for the early presidential elections.
According to Article 15 of the Law on State Guard, it is prohibited to involve employees of the State Guard Service in performing functions that are not related to their official duties.
The Central Election Commission promised to check the information.