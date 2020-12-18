18:34
State guard officers participate in election campaign of Sadyr Japarov

Candidate for presidency Sadyr Japarov again uses the state guard officers during the election campaign period. Factcheck.kg Editor-in-Chief Bolot Temirov told 24.kg news agency.

Today, the candidate for the highest state post is in Osh as part of the election campaign. Fact checkers noticed the same state guard officer in the campaign clothes in the background of the candidate, who had been previously noticed in Talas and Jalal-Abad.

«We identified him by his jacket, eyes and height,» Bolot Temirov said.

Earlier, a lawyer Zamir Zhooshev reported that Sadyr Japarov, violating the Law on State Guard, involved employees of the State Committee for National Security in the election campaign for the early presidential elections.

According to Article 15 of the Law on State Guard, it is prohibited to involve employees of the State Guard Service in performing functions that are not related to their official duties.

The Central Election Commission promised to check the information.
