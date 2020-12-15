Health Ministry and CEC adopt algorithm of actions for election campaign

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Health have developed a special algorithm to prevent an increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus for the period of the presidential election campaign. The Deputy Minister of Health, Nurbolot Usenbaev, announced at a press conference today.

According to him, during the parliamentary election campaign, there were violations of the sanitary regime, the mask requirement was not observed. As a result, there was complication of the situation with the incidence of COVID-19 at the end of October.

«In December — early January, we will have mass events related to the presidential elections — campaigning and gatherings of people. It is necessary to prevent cases of infection during this time. We have developed an action plan for the pre-election day and the day of voting,» Nurbolot Usenbaev stressed.