17:06
USD 83.24
EUR 101.08
RUB 1.14
English

Health Ministry and CEC adopt algorithm of actions for election campaign

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Health have developed a special algorithm to prevent an increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus for the period of the presidential election campaign. The Deputy Minister of Health, Nurbolot Usenbaev, announced at a press conference today.

According to him, during the parliamentary election campaign, there were violations of the sanitary regime, the mask requirement was not observed. As a result, there was complication of the situation with the incidence of COVID-19 at the end of October.

«In December — early January, we will have mass events related to the presidential elections — campaigning and gatherings of people. It is necessary to prevent cases of infection during this time. We have developed an action plan for the pre-election day and the day of voting,» Nurbolot Usenbaev stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/176783/
views: 73
Print
Related
Almazbek Atambayev comments on expenses budget of Jeenbekov’s election campaign
Omurbek Babanov retains leadership in spending on election campaigning
Media to notify CEC of intention to participate in election campaign until July
CEC approves list of materials that can not be distributed
CEC explains when election campaign should start
Popular
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021 Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021
15 December, Tuesday
16:43
Presidential elections: 2,473 polling stations to operate on election day Presidential elections: 2,473 polling stations to opera...
16:30
Health Ministry and CEC adopt algorithm of actions for election campaign
16:21
Smog over Bishkek appears after modernization of HPP
16:05
New Year fair opened in Bishkek
15:36
Kyrgyzstan registers lower influenza incidence compared to last year