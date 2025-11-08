13:09
CEC of Kyrgyzstan registers 467 candidates for Parliament

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan has completed the registration of candidates for Parliament—a total of 467 people. Of these, 276 are men and 191 are women.

The largest number of candidates has been registered in constituency No. 19 (Sokuluk) — 25 candidates. Constituency No. 27 (Cholpon-Ata) is second with 24 candidates. Constituencies No. 8 (Gulcho) and No. 9 (Uzgen) are next with 21 candidates each.

Constituency No. 11 has the fewest candidates — only 5.

The list of registered candidates for the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) in multi-mandate constituencies can be found here.

Early parliamentary elections will be held on November 30, 2025. According to the new rules set out in the relevant law, 90 deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh will be elected in 30 multi-mandate constituencies.
