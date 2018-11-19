Almazbek Atambayev comments on expenses budget of Jeenbekov’s election campaign

The ex-president of Kyrgyzstan, now the leader of SDPK party, commented on April TV channel on the expenditure budget of the election headquarters of the candidate for the post of head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

April channel broadcasted a fragment of an interview with Almazbek Atambayev.

According to him, the publication of the document was allegedly connected with the arrest of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov.

«Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov was arrested ... The accountant of the headquarters knew about this document. I will say today that she took a leave without pay and left for another country. She is simply afraid for her life, because today’s authorities, I think, are following the Bakiyevs way. She just left,» said the former head of state.

He believes that if there had been no arrest of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov, there would have been no leakage of this document.

On November 15, the lawyer of the former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, Nurbek Toktakunov, posted on a social networking website data of the headquarters’ expenditure budget, which contained multimillion sums in soms and dollars.

According to the published data, a candidate for president Sooronbai Jeenbekov had spent 1.1 billion soms and $ 6.8 million on the election campaign. The official report of the Central Election Commission contained information about 158 million soms.

Presidential spokesperson Tolgonai Stamalieva earlier called this document fake and noted that the presidential administration would not comment on fake news.