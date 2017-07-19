13:09
+29
USD 69.23
EUR 79.76
RUB 1.17
English

Number of HIV cases in Kyrgyzstan increases by 10 percent annually

The number of people infected with HIV in Kyrgyzstan increases annually by 10 percent. These data were announced in the Ministry of Health.

Number of new HIV infections increases every year by about 10 percent, the Ministry of Health said.

As of June 1, 2017, 7,227 HIV infected residents were registered in the country. 7,038 of them are citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.

595 of the infected are children; number of people with AIDS is 902.

«HIV is most often transmitted sexually (in 51 percent of cases in 2016). In 2011, this figure was 31 percent," the ministry notes.

The number of HIV is increasing among women. The disease affects mainly people of working age — from 20 to 49 years old.
link:
views: 71
Print
Related
Bishkek to commemorate people died of AIDS
Annually 3-4 Kyrgyz women die during abortions
Kyrgyzstan lacks funds for fight against HIV / AIDS
About 7,000 HIV-infected registered in Kyrgyzstan
Vera Brezhneva: We should not discriminate people with HIV
Global Fund allocates $ 125 million to Kyrgyzstan over five years
UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for HIV / AIDS plans to visit Kyrgyzstan
Number of HIV-infected through sexual contact increases in Kyrgyzstan
All children with HIV in Kyrgyzstan to receive treatment by end of year
HIV-infected not turn for medical help because of discrimination in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Upper Naryn cascade. Dubious Czech project Upper Naryn cascade. Dubious Czech project
Human rights organizations demand to lift ban on Ponomarev’s entry to Kyrgyzstan Human rights organizations demand to lift ban on Ponomarev’s entry to Kyrgyzstan
Half of year results. Economy revives, prices rise Half of year results. Economy revives, prices rise
Scandal. Kyrgyz authorities told not to cooperate with Liglass Trading CZ Scandal. Kyrgyz authorities told not to cooperate with Liglass Trading CZ