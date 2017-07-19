Number of HIV cases in Kyrgyzstan increases by 10 percent annually

The number of people infected with HIV in Kyrgyzstan increases annually by 10 percent. These data were announced in the Ministry of Health.

As of June 1, 2017, 7,227 HIV infected residents were registered in the country. 7,038 of them are citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic .

595 of the infected are children; number of people with AIDS is 902.

«HIV is most often transmitted sexually (in 51 percent of cases in 2016). In 2011, this figure was 31 percent," the ministry notes.

The number of HIV is increasing among women. The disease affects mainly people of working age — from 20 to 49 years old.