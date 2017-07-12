18:49
Sooronbay Jeenbekov discusses problems of business sector in Kyrgyzstan

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov held a meeting with exporters and representatives of business associations of the country to discuss topical issues of the business sector. The Information Support Department of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov emphasized that the development of export potential is of strategic importance. According to him, the share of exports in the structure of GDP is 30 percent. He drew attention to the positive dynamics in the growth of exports of domestic goods. According to the results of 5 months of 2017, it grew by 30 percent to $ 657.7 million.

The head of government also mentioned serious problems. Business representatives face difficulties in architecture and power industry sector. Addressing the heads of state bodies, Sooronbay Jeenbekov emphasized that there should be no obstacles for export-oriented enterprises.

Incompetent and improper performance of official duties by employees of certain services or willful delays in resolving issues creates great difficulties for doing business in the country.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov

At the end of the meeting, the head of government instructed the relevant state bodies to render all possible assistance to business in resolving the voiced problems and issues.
