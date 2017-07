Kara-Balta distillery was put up for sale in Kyrgyzstan . The State Property Management Fund informed about the auction.

According to it, buildings and facilities are being sold (1943 to 2010 construction year) including land, machinery and equipment, furniture and office equipment, about 10 vehicles. The starting price is 200 million soms.

The auction will be held on August 14 at 2.00 pm.