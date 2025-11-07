Three members of Zhogorku Kenesh banned from entering Russia

Three members of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament of Kyrgyzstan) have been banned from entering Russia. The Telegram channel Neighbors — Central Asia reports.

According to the channel, Zhanar Akayev, Mirlan Samiyokozho, and Cholpon Sultanbekova will no longer be allowed to visit the Russian Federation. «The reason is the spread of Russophobia in the region and specific legislative initiatives aimed at falsifying history,» the statement says.

All three initiated a bill recognizing Basmachi movement participants, World War II collaborators, and deserters as «victims of political repression,» the Telegram channel reported.

The Zhogorku Kenesh adopted an agreed-upon version of the bill on the rehabilitation of victims of political repression a year ago.

Deputies unanimously adopted a document on the rehabilitation of citizens who suffered as a result of repression for their political and religious beliefs between 1918 and 1953. This occurred after the country’s president had previously returned the bill for reconsideration with objections.

The initiators also proposed adding an article stipulating that those convicted under the Criminal Code of the RSFSR of 1922 and 1926, which was in effect in the Kyrgyz Republic until 1961, would be subject to rehabilitation.

According to official data, the number of repressed citizens in the republic is 18,000.