Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan doesn’t spend anything in 2016

In 2016, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbaн Jeenbekov didn’t spend anything. Such data are presented in his income declaration published on the site of the State Personnel Service of the KR.

The report indicates that the prime minister earned only 870,000 soms. He owns a house, dacha, sheepfold shed, warehouses, lands and four agricultural land plots. The head of the government has 1,700 apple trees, 2,000 poplars and a house-trailer.

Close relative of Sooronbay Jeenbekov has an apartment, two plots of 10 and 10.6 ha and a car Lexus- 470.

The income of the relatives of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers amounted to 2,400 million soms from the sale of products.