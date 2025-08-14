19:27
World Bank: Kyrgyzstan to become high-income country in 70 years

According to World Bank projections, Kyrgyzstan will need around 70 years to join the list of countries with a high annual per capita income exceeding $14,000. Similar timelines are forecast for Belarus and Ukraine. The WB’s analytical report says.

Experts from the international financial institution divide countries into four income categories:

  • Low — up to $1,100;
  • Lower-middle — $1,100–1,500;
  • Upper-middle — $4,500–14,000;
  • High — over $14,000.

In Central Asia, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are expected to be the first to achieve high-income status — in less than 30 years. Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, by contrast, are projected to need more than 100 years to reach the same level.

The forecast is based on data on economic growth over the past decade, including the slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
