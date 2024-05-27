Calculation of income tax planned to be changed in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan proposes to calculate the minimum amount of income tax not from the minimum estimated income, but from the average monthly salary. Deputy Dastan Bekeshev posted on his Telegram channel.

The minimum size of estimated income (MEI) in Bishkek is set at 12,234 soms. This means that if a person receives a salary lower than this amount, income tax will be charged from the MEI. It turns out that 10 percent (income tax rate) of 12,234 soms is 1,223.40 soms. The average monthly wage (AMW) is calculated by the National Statistical Committee by districts, as well as Bishkek and Osh cities. Thus, for the current year the size of the AMW in the capital is 30,749 soms, which means that the income tax cannot be lower than 3,074.9 soms, even if the salary is lower than the average established by the National Statistical Committee.

«It turns out that the income tax will increase by 1,815 soms in Bishkek in 2024. This will have a killer effect on the districts where gold mining companies are located, as their wages are included in the common pot, and the size of the average monthly wage increases. For example, income tax in Chatkal district will increase by 3,820 soms. Income tax is increased in exchange for reduction of insurance payments to the Social Fund,» Dastan Bekeshev posted.