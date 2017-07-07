16:46
State Sanitary Service closes 81 objects in Bishkek in 2017

352 persons were fined for the amount of 762,000 soms on the results of inspections of food facilities in Bishkek for six months of 2017. Such data was presented in the capital’s center of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Inspection Service.

According to it, activity of 81 facilities has been suspended, 82 people have been suspended from work.

Most of the fines for violation of sanitary legislation are got by the employees of public catering facilities (162), markets (93) and trade outlets (59).
