Number of catering outlets in Kyrgyzstan grows by over 50 percent for year

Analysis of 2GIS platform data for the past year showed that the catering sector in Kyrgyzstan continues to actively develop, reflecting changes in consumer habits and the country’s economy. The growth in the number of establishments in Bishkek and Osh is especially noticeable, as well as the increase in residents’ spending on eating out.

Growth in the number of establishments

In 2024, the number of catering outlets in the capital increased by 53.1 percent — from 2,247 to 3,440. The dynamics are even higher in Osh: +57.2 percent (from 563 to 885 establishments).

How much do Kyrgyzstanis spend on food at catering outlets?

  • The average bill varies depending on the city and category of the establishment:
  • Restaurants: Bishkek — 1,291 soms, Osh — 650 soms (a twofold difference).
  • Cafes: 932 soms in the capital versus 411 soms in Osh.
  • Coffee shops: 564 soms (Bishkek) and 400 soms (Osh).
  • Fast food: 251 and 214 soms, respectively.
  • Canteens remain the most affordable option: 210 soms in Bishkek, 163 in Osh.

What are users looking for?

In December last year, the most searched food service categories in Kyrgyzstan were:

  • Cafes — 465,113 searches;
  • Restaurants — 378,937 searches;
  • Fast food — 358,812 searches;
  • Canteens — 206,335 searches;
  • Coffee shops — 160,407 searches.
link: https://24.kg/english/318432/
