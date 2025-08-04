16:02
Catering establishments in Bishkek fined 3.5 million soms in July

Catering establishments in Bishkek were fined 3,512 million soms in July 2025. The head of the Food Hygiene Department of the capital’s State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Center, Makhamat Murzashev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, under the section «Food Hygiene», a total of 257 violation reports were drawn up for the identified violations, and the same number of decisions were issued to impose a penalty (fine).

Sanitary orders have been prepared to suspend the operation (closure) of 35 enterprises, as well as to eliminate the violations — 57.

It was previously reported that those food facilities that are very dirty, have no running water or sewerage, are usually temporarily closed until the violations are eliminated.

In just seven months of this year, fines totaling 15,174 million soms have been imposed on catering establishments in Bishkek.
