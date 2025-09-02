13:32
Bishkek food outlets fined 17.5 million soms since start of 2025

Since the beginning of 2025, food service establishments in Bishkek have been fined a total of 17.5 million soms. Makhamat Murzashev, head of the Food Hygiene Department of the capital’s Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, in the «food hygiene» category, 1,321 violation protocols were issued in the first eight months of 2025, with the same number of penalty rulings.

Sanitary orders have also been prepared to close 124 facilities.

It was reported earlier that such establishments are usually shut down temporarily until violations are corrected—typically those found to be extremely unsanitary or lacking running water or sewage systems.
