"Rosatom" plans to rehabilitate uranium facilities in Kyrgyzstan

Representatives of Federal Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety JSC (subsidiary of Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation) took part in the technical meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Coordination Group in Almaty, where a strategic master plan for environmental rehabilitation of the facilities of the former uranium production was discussed.

A strategic master plan is needed to coordinate the work on the environmental rehabilitation of uranium heritage sites in Central Asia . The objects on Min-Kush site ( Kyrgyzstan ) are already demarcated. At present, it is also planned to demarcate the facilities at Taboshar site ( Tajikistan ), where Russia is completing the first phase of the interstate target program.

Expert of FCNRS Alexander Pozhidaev told that all the preparatory work for the first stage of the ITP was completed in Kyrgyzstan in 2016. The impact of the program objects on public health was assessed, a program of socio-hygienic monitoring was developed, complex engineering surveys were carried out on Min-Kush and Kadzhi-Sai sites, geological and hydrological conditions of the site were improved, topogeodetic, gamma-survey, soil and vegetation sampling were carried out along with examination of project documentation, positive opinions of authorized bodies were received. The correctness of the choice of technical solutions was confirmed by the expertise of IAEA specialists.