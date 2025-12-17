Kyrgyzstan preparing report under IAEA Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement

A seminar on the implementation of international nuclear safeguards for representatives of the Kyrgyz Republic was held in Vienna, Austria. The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources reported.

According to the ministry, the event was organized at the initiative of the Department of State Regulation in the Field of Environmental Protection and Environmental Safety of the Kyrgyz Republic, with the support of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), within the framework of the International Nuclear Safeguards Engagement Program (INSEP).

«The seminar was aimed at raising awareness among government agencies and operators on the implementation of international nuclear safeguards, as well as at preparing for the submission of the initial report of the Kyrgyz Republic under the Additional Protocol to the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Special attention was paid to the practical aspects of implementing the modified Small Quantities Protocol adopted by the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as to the distribution of roles and responsibilities within the national system of accounting for and control of nuclear material,» the statement says.