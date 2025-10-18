12:00
Updated protocol to nuclear safety agreement with IAEA ratified

The President of Kyrgyzstan has signed a law ratifying the updated Protocol to the Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the application of safeguards in connection with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

The document aims to strengthen international security safeguards and ensure Kyrgyzstan’s compliance with its commitments under the NPT.

It is noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must notify the IAEA once all domestic procedures required for the protocol’s entry into force have been completed.

The law was adopted by the Zhogorku Kenesh on September 17, 2025, and will enter into force in 15 days after its official publication.
