Workers and rescuers injured in explosion in Northern Kazakhstan

An explosion occurred at a Chinese enterprise in the village of Ilyichevka, Taiynsha district, Kazakhstan, injuring nine people. Orda.kz reports.

«Nine people were injured in the incident, eight of whom have been hospitalized,» the regional department said in a statement published on the portal’s Telegram channel.

Preliminary reports indicate that two storage tanks caught fire at the facility, followed by an explosion and the ignition of a gas tanker. The cause of the incident was a ruptured refueling hose.