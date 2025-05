A car exploded in Bishkek while the driver was inside, eyewitnesses told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the incident occurred on May 26 at about 8.40 p.m. at the intersection of the Southern Highway and Baitik Baatyr Street.

«The car was parked on the roadside. Suddenly, there was an explosion under the hood, and a fire broke out. The driver was inside the vehicle, but managed to escape from the burning car after the fire ignited,» they said.