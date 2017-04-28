Kyrgyzstan’s human rights activists urge to stop persecution of dissentients

The human rights movement Bir Duyno — Kyrgyzstan calls on the authorities of the country to stop state arbitrariness directed against dissentients. The organization commented to 24.kg news agency on another lawsuit on the protection of the president’s honor and dignity against journalist Naryn Aiyp, editor-in-chief of Zanoza.kg website Dina Maslova, the agency itself and the director of the legal clinic Adilet, Cholpon Dzhakupova. In general, the Prosecutor General’s Office demands 12 million soms from them.

Human rights defenders remind that freedom of speech is closely connected with the issues of establishing the truth, ensuring the flexibility of the political system, self-realization of an individual, natural human rights and their protection.

Freedom of speech and freedom of self-expression of citizens is a barometer for state competence. This is an opportunity for officials to establish a bridge for partnership and cooperation in order to jointly solve problems Bir Duyno – Kyrgyzstan

The head of the movement Tolekan Ismailova also recalls that the Prosecutor General’s Office is obliged to strictly observe the law and contribute to the promotion of the rule of law in Kyrgyzstan.