Kyrgyzstanis win 10 medals at World Hand-to-Hand Fighting Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won 10 medals at the World Championship in hand-to-hand fighting. All-Russian Federation of this sport reported.

As noted, the championship was held in Moscow . 33 countries participated in it. 11 countries won at least one medal. The Russian national team (15 medals, including 10 gold medals) took the first place in the team scoring. The national team of Kyrgyzstan won one silver and nine bronze medals and became the 6th in the team rating.