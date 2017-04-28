Kyrgyzstanis win 10 medals at World Hand-to-Hand Fighting Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won 10 medals at the World Championship in hand-to-hand fighting. All-Russian Federation of this sport reported.
As noted, the championship was held in Moscow. 33 countries participated in it. 11 countries won at least one medal. The Russian national team (15 medals, including 10 gold medals) took the first place in the team scoring. The national team of Kyrgyzstan won one silver and nine bronze medals and became the 6th in the team rating.
Makhabat Orozbekova became the second in 75 kg weight category. Maksat Cherikbaev (55 kg), Adilet Adamaliyev (60 kg), Subanbek Bozhoev (70 kg), Darmanbek Aknazarov (80 kg), Marat Abdykalykov (85 kg), Albina Mambetova (45 kg), Aisalkyn Zhanybekova (50 kg), Samara Shambetova (75 kg) and Talapbek kyzy Altynai (over 75 kg) took the third place.