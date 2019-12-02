11:00
Kyrgyzstanis win six medals at International Hand-to-Hand Fighting Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis won six medals at the Cup of the first president of Kazakhstan in hand-to-hand fighting. The Hand-to-Hand Fighting Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

The tournament ended on November 30 in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan). At least 470 athletes from 10 countries participated in it, including world, Asian and European champions. Makhabat Orozbekova (75 kg) won a silver medal, and Beknazar Azamatov (60 kg), Omurbek Ashirbekov (65 kg), Kuvanychbek uulu Azat (85 kg), Sanzhar Sultanaliev (90 kg) and Aigerim Bekbolova (55 kg) won bronze medals as members of the national team of Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyzstan took the third place in team scoring.

Four Kyrgyzstanis won individual awards: Azamat Zhumakov — for the best technique, Raim uulu Primbai — for the will to win, Chyntemir Ashiraliev — as the best coach, Nurlan Baikulov — as the best referee.
