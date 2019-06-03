Kyrgyzstanis win 8 medals at World Hand-to-Hand Fighting Championship

National team of Kyrgyzstan won eight medals at the World Hand-to-Hand Fighting Championship. Hand-to-Hand Fighting Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

The championship was held from May 30 to June 2 in St. Petersburg (Russia). More than 200 athletes from 37 countries participated in it. Kyrgyzstan was represented by 15 athletes. They won two silver and six bronze medals.

Chyntemir Ashiraliev (weight category 75 kg) and Nurlan Baykulov (over 90 kg) won silver medals. Maksat Cherikbaev (55 kg), Ramis Kadyraliev (70 kg), Bakyt Baigazakov (80 kg), Moldokerim uulu Kasiet (85 kg), Kasymaly Kadyraliev (90 kg) and Makhabat Orozbekova (75 kg) took the third places.