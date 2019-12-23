Kyrgyzstanis win medals at International Hand-to-Hand Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis won medals at the International Hand-to-Hand Fighting Tournament in memory of the world champion, Police Major Ruslan Mukanov. Hand-to-Hand Fighting Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

The tournament was held on December 21-22 in Karaganda. About 250 athletes from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated in it. Kyrgyzstan was represented by a team of 10 athletes under the leadership of a coach Malik Khikhi. Selim Usupov (weight category 46 kg) and Almazbek uulu Chyngyzkhan (65 kg) won gold medals. The Kyrgyz Republic took the third place in the team scoring.