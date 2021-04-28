Bankers tell Prime Minister about problems in digitalization of system

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov met with representatives of the banking sector and discussed the upcoming digitalization of the system. Press service of the Government reported.

«It is necessary to unite our efforts to neutralize the negative consequences of COVID-19 pandemic, to maintain stability of the financial and banking system. As part of implementation of presidential decrees, in order to improve services for the population, it is necessary to carry out serious reforms on digitalizing the banking system,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

Representatives of the banking sector named time-consuming bureaucracy, lack of a single interacting state body as the main barriers to digitalization of the professional system in work with government agencies, and also made a number of comments on the work of Tunduk state enterprise.

«As part of digitalization of the banking system, we interact with more than 10 government agencies, however, due to the lack of coordination of actions, the process of obtaining some certificates is delayed, this creates certain inconveniences. It is proposed to create a single body that would become a connecting information link between banking institutions and the government machinery,» Anvar Abdraev, head of the Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan, said.

The Prime Minister noted that the powers of the State Digital Development Service, where all electronic interaction systems will be concentrated, including Tunduk automated system, would be strengthened in the near future.

Within digitalization of the banking system, it was proposed to introduce electronic work record books.

Participants of the meeting also discussed measures to ensure stability and security of the banking and payment systems, macroeconomic stability in the country in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, expertise and assessment, early settlement of remote work of various categories of workers issue during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as amendments to the relevant regulatory legal acts.

Following the detailed discussion, the head of Government instructed the relevant state bodies, together with representatives of the banking sector, to develop a concept for introduction of electronic work record books and submit to the Government and the Parliament a draft law on regulation of remote work during the coronavirus pandemic.