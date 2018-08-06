19:01
Trade and investment delegation of Great Britain to visit Kyrgyzstan

Trade and investment delegation from Great Britain will arrive in Kyrgyzstan by year end. Robin Ord-Smith, the Ambassador of Great Britain to Kyrgyzstan, told journalists today.

According to him, two missions of businessmen have visited the republic over the past year and a half. In addition, the Ambassador himself traveled to London several times, where he met with the financial and investment community of Great Britain and told about business opportunities in Kyrgyzstan.

"Two investment forums have been held. Another trade and investment visit to Kyrgyzstan is expected until the end of the year. British companies themselves carry out research on the country. They decide for themselves whether they need to invest money. The government can not dictate. Probably, that is why we do not see a sufficient number of investors in Kyrgyzstan. But there are British investment companies that work successfully. I hope that their number will increase," Robin Ord-Smith stressed.     
