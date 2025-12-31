14:58
USD 87.42
EUR 102.87
RUB 1.12
English

India–Maldives friendship grows from basics to bonds

Relations between India and the Maldives represent one of South Asia’s most stable and organically developed partnerships. Maldives Insight reports.

Long before diplomatic ties were formalised in 1965, the two nations were linked through maritime trade, cultural exchange and people-to-people contacts. Geographic proximity and historical familiarity laid the foundation for strategic trust and long-term cooperation, with India consistently viewed as the Maldives’ most reliable partner and the Maldives occupying a central place in India’s Indian Ocean vision.

This trust has been reinforced during moments of crisis. India acted as the Maldives’ first responder during the 1988 coup attempt, the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami and the COVID-19 pandemic, providing military assistance, humanitarian aid, medicines, food supplies and vaccines. These actions transformed neighbourly relations into a bond rooted in reliability, empathy and strategic assurance.

Bilateral ties have recently gained fresh momentum following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Maldives, during which eight key agreements were signed. These include debt relief reducing annual repayments by 40 percent, a $565 million Line of Credit for infrastructure, UPI—RuPay integration, cooperation in fisheries, housing, security, climate resilience, and progress towards a Free Trade Agreement and investment treaty.

Economic interdependence has deepened steadily. Bilateral trade expanded more than threefold, from $223 million in FY 2017–18 to $680 million in FY 2024–25. India’s exports rose to $561 million, while imports from the Maldives reached $119 million. India supplies essential goods such as petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, construction materials, food items and machinery, underpinning energy, food and health security in the Maldives. In return, India imports fish and marine products, strengthening blue economy cooperation.

Tourism remains a vital bridge between the two countries. India is among the top source markets for Maldivian tourism, with over two lakh Indian visitors in recent years. Improved air connectivity, infrastructure development and digital payment systems like UPI have further boosted flows, supporting employment and economic resilience in the Maldives.

The partnership also extends to infrastructure and development. Indian investments and lines of credit support flagship projects such as the Greater Malé Connectivity Project, road development in Addu City and airport redevelopment.

Climate change cooperation forms another critical pillar, with joint efforts in renewable energy, coastal protection, water supply and disaster resilience. Looking ahead, deeper digital integration, expanded security cooperation and potential trade agreements are set to shape a future-ready partnership.

Overall, India—Maldives relations have evolved into a comprehensive, multi-dimensional partnership based on trust, development and shared regional stability in the Indian Ocean.
link: https://24.kg/english/356832/
views: 150
Print
Related
India strengthens defense and security ties with Central Asia
Direct flight connects Bishkek and Delhi
PM Modi unveils Skyroot-built India's first private rocket Vikram-I in Hyderabad
India to provide Kyrgyzstan with 253.2 million soms in grant aid
Indian Cinema Days to be held in Kyrgyzstan
Ambassador of India to Kyrgyzstan visits Dr. Nazaraliev's Medical Center
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking
India's Unbanked: The untapped goldmine driving global investment
India expands diplomatic and developmental footprint across Central Asia
President meets with SС Secretaries of Central Asian states, Advisor of India
Popular
Waste-to-energy plant opened in Bishkek Waste-to-energy plant opened in Bishkek
ACRA upgrades Kyrgyzstan's long-term credit rating to BB- ACRA upgrades Kyrgyzstan's long-term credit rating to BB-
Red Crescent donates 41 first-aid kits to Defense Ministry Military Hospital Red Crescent donates 41 first-aid kits to Defense Ministry Military Hospital
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake at epicenter recorded in Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 3.5 earthquake at epicenter recorded in Kyrgyzstan
31 December, Wednesday
13:43
India–Maldives friendship grows from basics to bonds India–Maldives friendship grows from basics to bonds
13:34
Weather forecast for first days of 2026 in Bishkek (January 1–4)
13:25
Emomali Rahmon wishes Sadyr Japarov and Kyrgyzstanis Happy New Year
13:16
5,000 medical workers in Kyrgyzstan to receive mortgage apartments out of turn
13:10
Shavkat Mirziyoyev wishes Sadyr Japarov, people of Kyrgyzstan Happy New Year