Zhogorku Kenesh, Federation Council Speakers discuss migrant protection, trade

During an official visit to Moscow, Marlen Mamataliev, Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan, met with Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia. The two sides discussed the transition of Kyrgyzstan — Russia relations to a deeper alliance level and outlined steps to harmonize legislation to achieve a trade turnover of $5 billion. The Zhogorku Kenesh press service reported.

During the meeting, Marlen Mamataliev briefed the Russian side on the results of the recent parliamentary elections in the republic. He emphasized the significant changes in the composition of the Zhogorku Kenesh: women now hold 31 of 90 seats, demonstrating their growing political influence.

Valentina Matviyenko welcomed these changes, noting the importance of interparliamentary ties for creating a favorable business environment and developing potential in energy, tourism, and transportation.

The Speaker paid special attention to the situation of Kyrgyz compatriots. He outlined the pressing issues facing citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Russia and proposed specific measures to address them, based on the countries’ allied status.

The Speaker of the Federation Council confirmed her commitment to substantive cooperation and the search for new ideas to strengthen the entire range of bilateral relations.

The parties noted the need for active work by relevant committees to achieve the goal of doubling trade turnover set by the heads of state. Investment cooperation and joint agricultural projects were identified as key growth drivers.

Earlier, Marlen Mamataliev and other deputies met with compatriots in Moscow, learned about school admission tests for children of migrants, and held talks with State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.