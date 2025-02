Police Colonel Tilek Tyukebaev has been appointed new head of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek. Law enforcement agencies confirmed the information.

Tilek Tyukebaev became the head of the department instead of Ulanbek Aaliev, who was transferred to the post of the head of the Department of Internal Affairs of Sokuluk district during a rotation.

Tilek Tyukebaev previously headed the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district.