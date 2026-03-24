Head of Tazalyk appointed head of Bishkek's Oktyabrsky district

Personnel changes have occurred at Bishkek City Hall, the municipality’s press service reported.

Dzholdosh Chushtukov has been appointed the new Head of Oktyabrsky district. He previously served as Director of Tazalyk municipal enterprise.

Photo Bishkek City Hall. Dzholdosh Chushtukov

Maksatbek Arynov has been appointed Director of Tazalyk municipal enterprise. He previously served as Director of the Bishkek City Hall’s Mobilization Reserve Service.

Photo Bishkek City Hall. Maksatbek Arynov

The Mayor of Bishkek has dismissed Zhanybek Orozaliev, Head of Oktyabrsky district, and his First Deputy, Mairambek Adylbekov. The reason for the dismissals was unsatisfactory work on improving and landscaping the Orto-Sai market.