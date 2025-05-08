19:12
Amphitheater opened in Ala-Archa Nature Park

An amphitheater has been opened in the Kyrgyz State Nature Park Ala-Archa. The press service of the Presidential Affairs Department reported.

Head of the Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev noted the major changes that have recently taken place in the Nature Park.

«The park is constantly being improved with the aim of protecting nature, developing ecotourism and providing cultural recreation for the population. Starting in May, entry into the park is allowed by electric vehicles, with the main goal being to keep our nature clean. In the future, we will continue to create comfortable conditions for people’s recreation,» he said.

A concert of famous Kyrgyz pop singers accompanied by dancers took place at the opening ceremony.
Amphitheater opened in Ala-Archa Nature Park
