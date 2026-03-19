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Interruptions in payments via ELQR system registered again in Kyrgyzstan

On March 19, users of banking apps again began complaining about payments being processed incorrectly through the ELQR system.

Users reported delays in payments, scanned QR codes not displaying, and in some cases, apps not opening at all.

According to Interbank Processing Center (IPC), temporary difficulties are indeed being recorded when processing certain ELQR transactions.

«The difficulties are related to one of the ELQR network participants. The partner is already working to resolve the issue,» the company noted.

It is emphasized that the failures are not related to the ELQR system itself or IPC.

A similar failure was observed the day before, on March 18. At that time, the causes were also attributed to technical issues on the part of individual network participants.
link: https://24.kg/english/366774/
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